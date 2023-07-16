State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Bank of America

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

State Street Stock Down 12.1 %

NYSE:STT traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 9,560,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,223. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

