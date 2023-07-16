State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

