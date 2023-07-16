State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded down $9.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,560,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

