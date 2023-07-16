StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 398.4% in June

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 398.4% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GASS. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

StealthGas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 254,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StealthGas by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

