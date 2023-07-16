Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.63.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$45.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.49 and a 12 month high of C$60.57.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Stelco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

