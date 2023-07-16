STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Up 574.1% in June

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 574.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231. The company has a market cap of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

