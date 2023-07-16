Stifel Nicolaus Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $125.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,845 shares of company stock worth $13,604,637 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

