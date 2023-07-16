StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

