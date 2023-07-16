StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.50. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.