StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

