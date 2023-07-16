StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.