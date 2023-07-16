StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 4.9 %

ISSC opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,975 shares of company stock worth $566,904. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

