StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

