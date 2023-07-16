StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.8 %

AMS stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

