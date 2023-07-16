StockNews.com Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HP opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

