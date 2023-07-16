StockNews.com Upgrades FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) to Buy

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLT. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.46.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FLT opened at $258.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $263.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 60.2% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $529,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.