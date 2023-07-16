Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.