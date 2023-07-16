Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

