Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,668 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

