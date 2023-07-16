Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 610.6% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Strive 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 8,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Get Strive 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Strive 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strive 1000 Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Value ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strive 1000 Value ETF ( NASDAQ:STXV Free Report ) by 756.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 37.62% of Strive 1000 Value ETF worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.