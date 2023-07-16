Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 610.6% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Strive 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 8,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strive 1000 Value ETF
The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.
Featured Articles
