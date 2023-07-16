Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Booking accounts for about 4.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,661.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,535.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,867.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.60.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

