Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 2.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,304,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,084.68.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,066.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,785.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.00 and a 12 month high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.