Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

