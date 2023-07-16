Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
NYSE:NOVA opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
