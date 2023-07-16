Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 98,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.