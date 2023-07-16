Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.62.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 278.33 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,994 shares of company stock worth $2,867,005. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 859.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 201,122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

