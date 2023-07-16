Synthetix Hits One Day Volume of $69.84 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00008701 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $704.68 million and $69.84 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,228,581 coins and its circulating supply is 267,074,409 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.