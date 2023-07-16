Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taoping Trading Up 1.1 %

TAOP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,335. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

