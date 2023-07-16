Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 44.9% in June

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.