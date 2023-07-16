Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

