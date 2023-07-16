TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.42. The company has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.