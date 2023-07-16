TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

TC Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598. TC Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBC. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 108.1% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

