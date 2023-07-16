TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $27,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $143.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

