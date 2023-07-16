Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TETEW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

