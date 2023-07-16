Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.38. 120,062,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,192,464. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

