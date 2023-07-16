Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

