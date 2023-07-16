Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.72.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.