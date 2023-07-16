The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $457.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $9,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,995 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

