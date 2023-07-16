The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.97 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

