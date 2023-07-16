The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $27.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Toast Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TOST opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $330,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,900,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $330,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,900,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,105,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,884,583 shares of company stock worth $62,475,156 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

