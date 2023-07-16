The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hershey worth $48,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,681 shares of company stock worth $73,628,034 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.17.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

