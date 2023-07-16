The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Oncology Institute from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 534,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oncology Institute will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 284,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oncology Institute by 101.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,555 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP grew its position in Oncology Institute by 56.6% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 810,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 292,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oncology Institute by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Oncology Institute by 45.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

