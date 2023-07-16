The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

SHW opened at $267.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $267.68.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.