Theodore B. Young Sells 3,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $990.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

