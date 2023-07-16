Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $248.28 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,211,190,677 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.