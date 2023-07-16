Threshold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.62 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $240.94 million and $12.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02412341 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $83,785,464.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

