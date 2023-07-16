Threshold (T) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $66.58 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $242.24 million and $66.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.04 or 0.99992845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02412341 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $83,785,464.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

