Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Up 127.5% in June

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the June 15th total of 597,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

Tivic Health Systems stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 8,704,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,971,874. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 557.41% and a negative return on equity of 174.99%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 2.02% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.