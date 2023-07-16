Toncoin Price Tops $1.36 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $6.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020632 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.28 or 1.00028549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.35539451 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $6,535,978.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

