Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 685.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 45,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,774. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

