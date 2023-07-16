ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ToughBuilt Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.