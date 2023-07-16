ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ToughBuilt Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 4.4 %
ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
