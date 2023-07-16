Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

